The meeting of Digital Communications Commission (DCC), the interministerial decision-making panel of DoT, on Friday could not come to a decision on providing relief to the telecom sector, reports stated.

No decision has been taken on any relief, sources said, adding, the department needs more data, and that there will be more meetings and reconciliation of figures, sources said after the two-hour meeting of the panel.

As per The Economic Times reports, the telecom department is awaiting more information for reconciliation of AGR data.

DCC is the highest-decision making bod of the telecom sector. The primary agenda of the meeting was to discuss relief measures for the telecom companies.

The meeting comes after the Vodafone Idea informed the government that it would not be able to pay its AGR debt of Rs 53,000 crore, unless the department provides some aid.

Bharti Airtel has so far paid Rs 10,000 crore of its dues. In fact, in the last few months it reportedly raised Rs 3 billion and currently eyes to pay all its debt.

Vodafone Idea on the other hand, has paid only 7 per cent of its total debt share i.e. Rs 3,500 crore.

(With input from agencies)