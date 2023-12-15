Dabur Chyawanprash launches awareness campaign in Lucknow

India’s leading science-based Ayurveda company Dabur India Ltd launched its groundbreaking “Science in Action” awareness campaign on Friday to impart knowledge of Ayurveda for the consumers to lead a healthier lifestyle.

The campaign aims at unearthing the scientifically tested facts relevant for the entire family to empower them to make informed choices for their well-being on a daily basis.

“Science in Action” marks a significant step forward by Dabur in sharing research-based knowledge and evidence on Ayurveda through a series of digital videos across social media platforms, print-based promotions as well as on-ground activations such as the Dabur Chyawanprash Immune India Campaign.

As part of this journey to educate the public on the science behind Ayurveda, this campaign will feature insightful conversations with distinguished Ayurvedic Practitioners, who willprovide a unique perspective on the time-tested benefits of Ayurveda.

Launching the campaign, Dabur India Limited AGM Marketing, Health Supplements Rakesh Tahiliani said here, “In an era where holistic well-being is gaining prominence, Dabur aims to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity by delivering authentic and scientifically backed information. With this series, “Science in Action”, Dabur is committed to breaking the myths surrounding Ayurveda and share research-based evidence to highlight the importance of inculcating Ayurveda and strengthening the trust on Chyawanprash in your daily routine as the easiest and most effective way to achieve a healthy, happy lifestyle.”