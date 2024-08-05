D-Street Bloodbath: Sensex plummets nearly 2,600 points amid recession fears in US

Market begins trading week on strong note; fails to hold record high levels
On the back of strong global cues, indices opened at fresh record high and extended the gains in the first half.
The sharp decline reportedly wiped out nearly ₹17 lakh crore from the market capitalization of all listed companies on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
The market turmoil was primarily driven by growing concerns over a potential recession in the United States. The fear spurred a flight from riskier assets, leading to widespread selling, particularly in heavyweight stocks.
As of 11:40 AM, the major gainers on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) included Britannia, which rose by 1.86%, followed by Hindustan Unilever (0.85%), Tata Consumer Products (0.70%), Nestle India (0.59%), and Sun Pharma (0.27%).
On the flip side, the biggest losers were Tata Motors, which plunged 5.67%, Infosys (-5.40%), ONGC (-5.30%), Tech Mahindra (-4.99%), and Hindalco (-4.71%).
By 11:44 AM, a total of 4,042 stocks had been traded on the BSE, with a staggering 3,401 stocks declining, 536 advancing, and 105 remaining unchanged.
The market’s volatility was underscored by the fact that 178 stocks hit a 52-week high, while 57 stocks dropped to a 52-week low. Additionally, 503 stocks were locked in the lower circuit, and 229 were in the upper circuit.
The fear gauge, India VIX, surged by 59%, marking its largest spike since 2015, reflecting the heightened anxiety among investors.
At the time of writing, the Sensex was trading at 78,473.35, down by −2,508.60 points, or 3.10 per cent. The Nifty was at 23,948.70, down by 769.00 points or 3.11 %.
