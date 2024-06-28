CSIR- CMERI develops maneuverable tractor for small farmers

In a step towards helping socio-economic upliftment of marginal and small farmers, the CSIR- CMERI has developed compact, affordable and easily maneuverable tractors.

The tractor is developed to cater to small and marginal farmers that could help them increase agricultural productivity while keeping the cost low.

Further, an MSME has planned to set up a manufacturing plant for mass production of tractors for supply to farmers.

Notably, the marginal and small farmers comprise over 80% of cultivators in India. A large population of them still depend on bullock driven farming in which operational costs, maintenance costs and poor returns pose a challenge.

Though power tillers are replacing bullock driven plough, they are cumbersome to operate. Tractors, on the other hand, are unsuitable for small farmers and unaffordable for most small farmers.

In order to address these challenges, CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute (CSIR- CMERI) has developed a compact, affordable and easily maneuverable tractor of low horsepower range to meet the requirement of the marginal and small farmers, with support from the SEED Division of DST.

They have promoted the technology among several existing SHG’s, and efforts were made to create new SHG’s particularly for this technology.

CSIR- CMERI is also discussing licensing it to local companies for large scale manufacturing, so that the benefits can reach the local farmers.

The tractor has been developed with a 9 hp diesel engine with 8 forward and 2 reverse speeds, PTO with 6 splines @540 rpm. The total weight of the tractor is around 450kg, having front and rear wheel sizes of 4.5-10 and 6-16 respectively. The wheelbase, ground clearance, and turning radius are 1200 mm, 255mm, and 1.75m, respectively.

It can help speed up farming, finishing it in a few hours in comparison to several days that the bullock cart needs and also reduces capital and maintenance cost of farmers.

Hence, the affordable compact tractor could replace the bullock driven plough for small and marginal farmers.

The technology was demonstrated in nearby villages and to various manufacturers. A Ranchi based MSME has shown interest in manufacturing it by setting up a plant for mass production of the tractor. They plan to supply the developed tractor to farmers through different state government tenders at subsidized rates.