The global cryptocurrency market, along with bitcoin price, is in the green on June 29. Bitcoin continued to remain around $35,000-mark on Tuesday amid further crackdown on the cryptocurrency industry across the world.

The world’s largest cryptocurrency saw a marginal increase of 4.37% on a day, to $35,616.09 at 1500 hours IST on June 29 on coinmarketcap.com Index.

Bitcoin’s dominance is currently 46.01%, a decrease of 0.77% over the day.

Last week, Britain’s financial regulator said Binance could not conduct any regulated activity in the United Kingdom. The regulator also warned consumers about the platform and advertisements promising high returns on crypto-asset investments.

Analysts believe that there could be more stringent regulations on cryptocurrencies across the world in the near future.