Traders across the country will observe Janta Curfew on Sunday and keep their businesses closed in response to a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has said.

In a statement issued after the Prime Minister’s address to the nation on the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday CAIT had suggested observing the Janta Curfew. The trader’s body confirmed it on Friday.

CAIT Secretary General, Praveen Khandelwal, said that around 7 crore traders across the country will participate in Janata Curfew on March 22. This includes around 15 lakh traders and about 35 lakh of their employees in the national capital.

“On the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seven crore traders across country will down their shutters on Sunday, March 22, to participate in Janata Curfew. About 40 crore employees of traders will remain at their home,” Khandelwal said.

“Prominent trade leaders of the country held discussion on their Whatsapp group and later confirmed at late night to CAIT, which has endorsed the call of PM, that their respective trade members will close their business establishments,” he added.

In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi called for a ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., saying no citizen, barring those in essential services, should get out of the house.

Modi said: “Today I am requesting the people of the country for a Janata curfew, on March 22, this Sunday, from between 7 a.m to 9 p.m.

