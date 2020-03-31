As the numbers of new COVID-19 cases continue to rise in India, more corporate groups, celebrities, and people are extending their financial support to contain the spread of the pandemic. Now, around 2,56,000 employees of the country’s largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), have announced to donated Rs 100 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund called ‘PM CARES Fund’.

With this collective effort and commitment of SBI employees, Rs 100 crore will be donated to the Fund, a statement said.

“It is a matter of pride for State Bank of India that all our employees voluntarily came forward to pledge their two days’ salary to the PM CARES Fund. This is the time where we all need to combat this battle of COVID-19 outbreak with united efforts. We at SBI would keep continuing our support the government in all its endeavours to address the challenges of this pandemic,” Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, SBI said.

At this time of crisis, SBI is committed to providing the best possible banking services to its customers, the bank said.

Last Week, SBI had committed 0.25% of annual profit for FY 2019-20 as a part of its CSR activities to fight COVID-19.

On Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had allowed commercial banks and other financial lenders to allow borrowers to delay their EMI payments by three months. This means the people who have taken loans will not face any action from the banks if the EMIs for the next three months are not paid.

The RBI’s decision was taken after Finance Minister announced a financial package of Rs 1.7 lakh crore for poor people of the country, amid the 21-day countrywide lockdown.

The Centre has also extended the deadline to file income tax as well as Goods and Service Tax returns from March 31 to June 30.