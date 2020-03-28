Amid countrywide lockdown, hotels across the country are doing their bit to instil hope and spread the message of love in the ensuing COVID-19 outbreak.

Part of the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India’s (HRAWI) attempt to reach out to its members during the moment of crises which has affected the hospitality sector the most, hotels are displaying a symbolic heart across the front facades of their building properties.

The heart is also a show of support and appreciation to all the women and men working across disciplines to keep the wheels of humanity moving.

“These are the most trying times for us humans, as a race. Knowing that there is someone out there for you if you need them, gives hope. At this juncture, we all need hope and we are doing everything that we can to offer it. The lit-up heart is a symbolic representation of the hospitality and tourism industry and we want to tell everyone that we’re here for them,” says Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, President, HRAWI.

The HRAWI has also offered the State Government access to over 500 of its member hotel rooms in the city.

“Through this gesture, we are trying to communicate a message of love and hope and are attempting to bring a smile to those who can see the lit hearts from their balconies. We wish to express our gratitude to all those working tirelessly who are the real heroes in hospitals, municipal corporations and also to the work being put in by our colleagues in the hotel industry,” concludes Sanjay Sethi, MD & CEO, Chalet Hotels.