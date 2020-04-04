Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos has recently announced to donate $100 million to food banks based across the US, which is currently facing a steep economic downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram post, Bezos said he wants to support those on the front lines at nation’s food banks and those who are relying on them for food with a $100 million gift to @FeedingAmerica.

“Even in ordinary times, food insecurity in American households is an important problem, and unfortunately COVID-19 is amplifying that stress significantly,” Bezos said on Instagram Thursday.

“To make matters worse, as supply is dwindling, demand for food bank services is going up,” said Bezos.

“Feeding America will quickly distribute the funds to their national network of food banks and food pantries, getting food to those countless families who need it,” Bezos added.

“Millions of Americans are turning to food banks during this time, he added”

Non-profit food banks and food pantries rely in large part on surplus food from a range of food businesses. For example, many restaurants donate excess food. But during this time of social distancing, restaurants are closed, and many other normal channels of excess food have also shut down. This shutting down of business has also caused an increase in unemployment.

Some people, however, were not very happy with the contribution as it only composes about .08 per cent of Bezos’ nearly $120 billion worth of wealth and assets.

Despite the criticism, Feeding America said it is “deeply grateful” for Bezos’ “generous” gift.

“This donation, the largest single gift in our history, will enable us to provide more food to millions of our neighbours facing hardship during this crisis. Countless lives will be changed because of his generosity,” Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, told WTHR.