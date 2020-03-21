The central government has issued an office memorandum to industry chambers telling them to issue advisories to their respective corporate members asking them to pay employees salary on time and prevent the spread of novel coronavirus from adding to the economic woes of workers.

The memorandum has been sent to all the three major industry chambers and CEOs and MDs of DMIC and Invest India, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has asked to issue advisories with regard to timely payment to MSME vendors and regular wages to contract workers, while continuing to support their livelihood.

The government is concerned that the health emergency led by Coronavirus spread does not cause larger disruptions in the economic activity that derails the Indian economy into a long drawn depression.

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade has also said that all industrial and corporate offices should also be told to allow their employees to work from home. It has also asked to sanitise the machinery, factories or wherever large number of people are employed.

Use of sanitizers at all entry and exit gates as well as on other relevant areas should be ensured at all working places and factories.

Also, temperature check of each employee at the time of entry is mandatory. Advisories should also be issued to all industries to keep reasonable quantities of hand sanitizers and masks for use by employees.

India Inc has also been urged to increase corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity in terms of support to public health system.

