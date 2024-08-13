Commerce Ministry’s IIFT jumps 12 spots to 15th in NIRF ranking

Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) has made a steep jump of 12 spots in its NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) from 27th rank in 2023 to 15th this year.

This has been a record improvement in the institute’s ranking since the beginning of NIRF ranking in 2016.

Congratulating IIFT on this remarkable feat, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal expressed his confidence that the institute would soon transform into a world-class institute that would greatly contribute to India’s impressive growth in trade and investments.

“From 27th rank in 2023 to 15th rank this year, the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) Delhi has made remarkable progress. With India’s growing influence in global trade, this achievement highlights IIFT’s crucial role in nurturing future leaders in international business,” he said.

Notably, IIFT comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The minister highlighted that in recent months, various measures of the institute have been recognised.

The institute has taken a host of holistic initiatives to improve its teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach, and inclusivity and perception.

Sunil Barthwal, Secretary, Department of Commerce and Chancellor, IIFT, also congratulated on this remarkable achievement and expressed full support from the Department of Commerce to conduct cutting-edge research on contemporary issues in international trade, including bilateral and multilateral trade engagements, export promotion, and institutional development.

In its statement on progress, the ministry said that IIFT is rapidly transforming into a world-class B-School with a special focus on international trade and business. This makes it a unique institution offering highly sought-after educational programmes such as PhD, MBA (International Business), MBA (Business Analytics), and MA in Economics specialising in International Trade and Finance.

Besides, the institute is in the process of establishing a state of art Centre for International Negotiations (CIN) to provide training to corporates and policymakers on international negotiations.

IIFT is also establishing the Foreign Trade Case Study Centre (FTCSC) to work closely with exporters, governments, and businesses and develop world-class case studies on the lines of Harvard and share Indian experiences on International Trade with the rest of the world.

IIFT is also contemplating to commence an offshore campus in Dubai.