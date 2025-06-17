Coal Ministry allocates 200th mine, reaches landmark in sectoral reforms

In a major milestone for India’s coal sector, the Ministry of Coal has allocated its 200th coal mine, marking a significant achievement in its reform-driven agenda. The Marwatola-II coal block has been allotted to Singhal Business Private Limited, highlighting the government’s continued push to enhance domestic coal production and reduce dependence on imports.

The Ministry said this milestone reflects its commitment to building a resilient, transparent, and future-ready coal ecosystem, with a strong focus on private sector participation and ease of doing business.

On the occasion, the Nominated Authority thanked industry stakeholders for their continued support, stating that their engagement has been crucial in achieving this landmark. The authority reiterated the Ministry’s efforts to create an investment-friendly environment, eliminate procedural hurdles, and fast-track the operationalisation of coal blocks.

“This milestone is not merely numeric—it symbolises a strategic shift in India’s energy landscape,” the Ministry said in a statement. “It underscores our objective to strengthen long-term energy security and promote strategic autonomy through enhanced domestic coal output.”

Over the past several years, the Ministry has introduced a series of transformative reforms, including the launch of commercial coal mining, a single-window clearance system, and the adoption of digital governance tools. These measures have significantly modernised the sector and improved transparency and efficiency.

The Ministry noted that these efforts are in line with the broader goal of energy self-reliance and economic growth, with the private sector playing a central role in the country’s energy transition.