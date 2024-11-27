CIL planning to develop 36 coal projects in 5 years

The Coal India Limited (CIL) has planned to develop 36 new coal projects in the next five years and the Ministry of Coal has allocated a total of 175 coal blocks.

Out of these, 65 coal blocks have received mine opening permissions of which 54 are presently operational. These coal blocks are located across different states and regions of India.

The beneficial impacts on the lives of ordinary people due to coal mining projects include direct and indirect employment, social and economic development of the project peripherals and infrastructure development of the project area. The coal mining projects require extensive land, often including forested areas, leading to displacement of habitation, loss of livelihoods with impact on environment.

However, for mitigation of environmental impacts, a detailed Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is conducted for each project, considering both pre and post-mining conditions.

Based on the EIA, an Environment Management Plan (EMP) is prepared. Environmental Appraisal Committee (EAC) under MoEF&CC reviews the EMP and grants Environmental Clearance (EC). Public consultation, including hearings, is also part of the EC process, as per the 2006 EIA notification. MoEF&CC imposes specific conditions and mitigation measures when granting EC, which are implemented in phases and compliances duly reported as per laid down stipulations.

As far as acquisition and possession of land is concerned, compensation for the same is provided as per the extant R & R Policy of the Company. Further, since land is a State subject, the State R & R policy is also taken into consideration.

Water consumption is project-specific and it depends upon the geometry of the Mine, like Project area, Depth of the Mine, Mine design like number of Benches, its width etc., technology used for mining such as machinery used for excavation, transportation etc. Generally, water is used for dust suppression, Domestic utilization, etc.

No Objection Certificate (NOC) for each project is taken from Central Ground Water Authority, Ministry of Water Resources, Government of India. NOC is granted based on a detailed Hydrogeological Report and Groundwater Modelling.

This information was given by Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.