The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), on Thursday, said it has sent a letter to the prime minister’s office seeking a meeting with the PM Narendra Modi ahead of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos’s visit to India.

“In the wake of the visit of Jeff Bezos to India and his likely meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) in a communication sent to Prime Minister today urged for a meeting with CAIT leaders delegation prior to his proposed meeting with Amazon CEO to apprise the Prime Minister about factual position on this critical issue and how Amazon & Flipkart are destroying the business of small traders of the Country,” CAIT said in a statement on Thursday.

Bezos is expected to arrive in India next week to attend company’s two-day Summit. The event will witness the participation of start-ups and micro-entrepreneurs, along with industry leaders.

During his visit, Bezos is expected to hold talks with the Prime Minister.

According to the confederation, collaboration of these e-commerce giants and banks has resulted in closure of small businesses.

“Their collusion with brand companies and banks have compelled the closure of thousands of small traders dealing in ‘Kirana shops, Mobile, Electronics, Electrical items, Fashion Apparels, Readymade Garments etc’,” the CAIT said in a statement.

It, however, said that traders are not against E-commerce and that CAIT is engaged in multi-activities under PM’s visionary “Digital India” mission.

“However, for proving an equal level playing field, we are of the considered opinion that E-commerce companies like Amazon and Flipkart should be compelled to comply with every provision of FDI policy…,” the statement said.

For some time now, the traders’ body has been agitating against the e-commerce giants as they offer steep discounts, which has created an uneven level of India’s retail market.

