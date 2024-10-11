Centre sanctions Rs 6,070 crore tax devolution to Chhattisgarh, CM Sai hails festive windfall

The Government of India has approved a tax devolution of Rs 6,070 crore for Chhattisgarh. This significant allocation is part of the Centre’s ongoing efforts to support states in boosting their development programmes and welfare initiatives.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed his deep appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for their support in sanctioning the funds.

Chief Minister Sai described the tax devolution as a timely and generous gesture, particularly as it coincides with the festive season, providing a substantial boost to the state’s resources. He stated that the funds would play a crucial role in enhancing Chhattisgarh’s financial capacity, allowing the government to accelerate various development initiatives and social welfare schemes aimed at improving the quality of life for the people of the state.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the allocation would enable the state to expedite infrastructure projects, promote economic growth, and provide better services in sectors such as healthcare, education, and rural development. Highlighting the importance of the Centre’s assistance, he remarked that such support is crucial for the state to achieve its developmental goals and strengthen its social welfare programs.

The Chhattisgarh government plans to utilise the funds strategically to ensure maximum impact, focusing on the long-term growth and development of the state. Chief Minister Sai reiterated his commitment to work closely with the Central Government to ensure that the allocated resources are used efficiently and effectively, ensuring the state’s progress and prosperity.