Centre raises MSP for Copra for 2025 season

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, on Friday, gave its approval to the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for copra for 2025 season.

To provide remunerative prices to the cultivators, the government had announced in the Union Budget of 2018-19 that the MSP of all the mandated crops would be fixed at levels of at least 1.5 times of all India weighted average cost of production.

Accordingly, the MSP for Fair Average Quality of milling copra has been fixed at Rs 11,582 per quintal and for ball copra at Rs 12,100 per quintal for 2025 season.

The government has increased the MSP for milling copra and ball copra from Rs 5,250 per quintal and Rs 5,500 per quintal for the marketing season 2014 to Rs 11,582 per quintal and Rs 12,100 per quintal for the marketing season 2025, registering a growth of 121 percent and 120 per cent, respectively.

A higher MSP will not only ensure better remunerative returns to the coconut growers but also incentivise farmers to expand copra production to meet the growing demand for coconut products both domestically and internationally.

The National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) will continue to act as Central Nodal Agencies (CNAs) for procurement of copra and de-husked coconut under Price Support Scheme (PSS).