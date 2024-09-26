Centre inks MoU with Amazon for enhancing employment accessibility

The Centre and Amazon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here on Thursday, marking a significant step toward enhancing employment accessibility in India. The MoU, signed in the presence of Union Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, highlights a joint commitment to leveraging the National Career Service (NCS) portal for boosting job opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, the minister stated, “The NCS portal is developing into a one-stop platform for accessing employment opportunities across sectors and industries. This portal is a game-changer for young job seekers, offering them various employment-related services under one roof. With our partnership with Amazon, we are expanding job accessibility for India’s youth, empowering them to discover the right roles and build a future filled with opportunities and growth.”

Speaking about the upgradation of the NCS portal, Dr. Mandaviya stated, “We are in the process of upgrading the NCS portal. The enhanced platform will offer a more user-friendly interface for job seekers, employers, and stakeholders, utilising advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence.'”

The MoU is initially set for a period of two years. Under this agreement, Amazon and its third-party staffing agencies involved in hiring for Amazon will regularly post job vacancies on the NCS portal and conduct hiring through it. The collaboration also involves organising job fairs at Model Career Centres (MCCs), where job seekers will have the opportunity to interact directly with Amazon’s recruitment teams. A key aspect of the MoU is its focus on inclusivity. The partnership prioritises promoting employment opportunities for women and divyang candidates, ensuring equal access to jobs. This joint initiative aims to create a more inclusive workforce by empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds. Job seekers using the NCS portal will gain access to a wider range of opportunities, particularly from Amazon, one of the largest global e-commerce companies.

It facilitates local hiring in fields such as logistics, technology, and customer service, providing not only jobs but also career advancement opportunities by working with a prestigious brand. This collaboration ensures that job seekers from various parts of India can connect with a wide variety of employment roles and secure a brighter future.