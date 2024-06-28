Centre gets Rs 5 lakh crore up to May, 18.6% of corresponding BE

The Centre has received Rs 5,72,845 crore up to May 2024 which is 18.6% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts, Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

It comprises Rs 3,19,036 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), Rs 2,51,722 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and Rs 2,087 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts, on account of Recovery of Loans.

Further, Rs 1,39,751 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India upto this period which is Rs 21,471 crore higher than the previous year.

The Ministry of Finance said the total Expenditure incurred by Government of India is Rs 6,23,460 crore which 13.1% of corresponding BE 2024-25.

Out of this amount, Rs 4,79,835 crore is on Revenue Account and Rs 1,43,625 crore is on Capital Account.

Out of the Total Revenue Expenditure, Rs 1,23,810 crore is on account of Interest Payments and Rs 54,688 crore is on account of Major Subsidies, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is likely to present the budget in mid-July. This will be the BJP-led NDA government’s first major policy announcement after securing a historic third term.

In a series of pre-budget meetings the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took advice from the industry stakeholders over the budget.