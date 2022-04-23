Cardiovascular drug market worldwide trends

Cardiovascular drugs refer to prescription drugs and medicines for diseases relating to the structure and function of the heart and blood vessels and diseases such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, high cholesterol, blood clots, circulation disorders, and others.

These diseases are associated with the circulatory system and heart. Cardiovascular diseases such as rheumatic heart disease, hypertensive heart disease, inflammatory heart disease, ischemic heart disease, and cerebrovascular heart disease. High blood pressure causes hypertensive heart disease. Key concerns related to hypertensive heart disease are hypertrophy, heart failure, angina, and coronary heart disease. Brain blood vessels get affected by cerebrovascular disease. Cerebrovascular disease common types are stroke, vascular dementia, transient ischemic attack, and subarachnoid haemorrhage.

The cardiovascular drugs market consists of sales of cardiovascular drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce cardiovascular drugs to treat cardiovascular diseases. This industry includes establishments that produce anti-hypertensive drugs to prevent heart failure by controlling blood pressure and hypolipidemic drugs that reduce lipid and lipoprotein levels in the blood. It also consists of establishments which produce antithrombotic drugs to treat arterial and venous thrombosis.

The cardiovascular drugs market is segmented into anti-hypertensive drugs; hypolipidemic; antithrombotic; and other drugs for cardiovascular diseases (congestive heart failure, anti-arrhythmic and anti-anginal drugs). The global cardiovascular drugs market was expected to grow from $87.79 billion in 2020 to $92.41 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $107.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.

The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global cardiovascular drugs market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global cardiovascular drugs market. Africa was the smallest region in the global cardiovascular drugs market.

The rise in sedentary jobs, busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences are affecting the disease profile of the world population, especially non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. Long working hours, less physical activity, and unhealthy eating and drinking habits are major causes of cardiovascular diseases including hypertension. According to the World Health Organization, chronic disease prevalence is now rising by 57% globally. These factors are expected to increase the patient pool globally, thereby driving the cardiovascular drugs market during the forecast period.

Major players dominating the global cardiovascular disease drug market include Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Merck & Co., Sanofi S.A., Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and Bayer AG. Other key players influencing the global cardiovascular disease drug market are Astellas Pharma Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, United Therapeutics Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Holding AG, and Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd.