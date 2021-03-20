The value of Cardano’s ADA was trading nearly 2 per cent higher after the cryptocurrency got listed on Coinbase retail traders for the first time.

As per the data on Coindesk, the digital currency was trading at $1.26, higher 1.78 per cent.

Earlier this week, the San Francisco-based crypto exchange had announced that ADA will begin trading on its platform from Thursday once sufficient supply of ADA is established.

On Friday, Coinbase in a tweet said, “Cardano (ADA) is launching on http://Coinbase.com and in the iOS and Android apps within the next 15 minutes. You may need to refresh your app to properly buy, sell, convert, send, receive, or store ADA. We will update when ADA is fully live.”

ADA is the fourth-largest cryptocurrency, with a market cap of $40.3 billion. The first three positions are acquired by Bitcoin at $1.09 trillion, followed by Ethereum (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB) at $209 billion and $40 billion respectively.