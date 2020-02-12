The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to the Pesticide Management Bill, 2020 and Major Ports Authority Bill, 2020. The two bills will be introduced in the Parliament during the upcoming second phase of the Budget session beginning on March 2.

The Pesticide Management Bill, 2020 will protect the interests of farmers against spurious pesticides and the Major Ports Authority Bill seeks amendment to the Major Port Trust Act, 1963 to resolve disputes between port issues as well as to ensure the export in the international market, said the Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said in a press briefing.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also saw approval for capital infusion of Rs 2,500 into three insurance companies on account of their critical financial conditions.

The three companies are—United India Insurance, National Insurance Company and Oriental Insurance Company breached the regulatory solvency requirements.

(With input from agencies)