# India

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | September 2, 2024 9:06 pm

Cabinet Committee on Security approves procurement of 240 aero-engines Su-30 MKI aircraft

A Sukhoi Su-30MKI. (Representational Photo: iStock)

The Cabinet Committee on Security, on Monday, approved the proposal for procurement of 240 aero-engines (AL-31FP) for Su-30 MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) under Buy (Indian) category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of over Rs 26,000 crore inclusive of all taxes and duties.

“The delivery of these aero-engines would start after one year and complete over a period of eight years,” the Ministry of Defence said.

The engines will have indigenous content over 54 per cent, enhanced due to indigenisation of some key components of aero-engines. These would be manufactured at the Koraput division of HAL.

Su-30 MKI is one of the most powerful and strategically-significant fleet of IAF. The supply of these aero-engines by HAL would meet the fleet sustenance requirement of IAF to continue their unhindered operations and strengthen the defence preparedness of the country.

