The government on Tuesday nominated 28 non-official members on the National Startup Advisory Council. These members include Byju’s founder Byju Raveendran, and Snapdeal Co-founder Kunal Bahl, Kris Gopalakrishnan from Axilor Ventures, among others.

These nominated members represent various stakeholders such as founders of successful startups, veterans who have grown and scaled companies in India, persons capable of representing interest of investors into startups, persons capable of representing interests of incubators and accelerators, representatives of associations of stakeholders of startups and of industry associations.

The council was set up in 2020 to advise the government on measures needed to build a strong ecosystem for nurturing innovation and startups in the country.

The council is headed by the commerce and industry minister. The term of the non-official members will be for a period of two years.

Other 28 members on the advisory council include Lizzie Chapman of ZestMoney, Abhiraj Singh of Urban, Bhavish Aggarwal of Ola Cab, Sanjeev Bhikchandani (Info Edge India).

Chiefs of industry bodies are also part of the council, including NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh, and CII President Uday Kotak.