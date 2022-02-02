Budget allocation to Ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry & dairying increased by 44%

Union Budget for the FY 2022 presented has allocated Rs 6,407.31 crore for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying. The budget allocation for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying has been increased by 44 percent.

Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary for the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairy said, “In 2022-23, the budget for livestock has been increased by 40%, and central sector schemes have been increased by 48%, indicating the government’s commitment to the growth of livestock and dairy farmers under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

Chaturvedi has highlighted the fact that the reduced alternate minimum tax and surcharge reduction for cooperative societies will benefit thousands of dairy cooperatives in India, which will result in higher income for the country’s 8 crore dairy farmers.

An increase of 20% in the budget in 2022-23 for Rashtriya Gokul Mission and National Programme for Dairy Development will increase the productivity of the indigenous bovine population and quality milk production, benefitting 8 crore dairy farmers.

He underlined that the implementation of the One Health Mission with almost 60% enhancement in fund allocation for Livestock Health and Disease Control for 2022-23 over the previous year will ensure healthier livestock and healthier India.