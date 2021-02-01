Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Union Budget 2021-22 in the Parliament. She said that India’s Aatmanirbhar packages totalling Rs 27.1 lakh crore to deal with the COVID pandemic, accelerated the pace of structural reforms.

“The total impact of Atmanirbhar Bharat and measures by RBI was Rs 27.1 lakh crore, which amounts to 30 per cent of GDP,” the minister said.

In the first ever paperless Union Budget, Sitharaman also proposed the introduction of Aatmanirbhar health programme with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore.

This will be in addition to the national health mission, she said.

The finance minister also announced Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccines development as part of the Rs 64,180 crore Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana spending plan for healthcare over the period of next 6 years. This funding will give additional boost to the healthcare sector, especially at a time when the country is going through the COVID-19 crisis.

She added that India has two COVID-19 vaccines i.e. Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute’s Covishield, and two more will be launched soon.

She noted that the government has stretched its resources for the benefit of the poorest of the poor.