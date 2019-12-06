A prominent name in the blockchain industry, Brian Condenanza revealed his plans for investing in India and showed interest to visit India soon as well invest in the country.

He was quoted saying, “Yes, for sure. I’ve been invited a couple of times and had to say no in the past, unfortunately, so I’m always looking for the next time I can go. India is a great place, not only in terms of technology but also just amazing people in general. I have many friends that went there just to visit a couple of days and ended up staying months or even considering moving there. It’s definitely the next place that I want to visit.”

Blockchain technology is pushing boundaries and has the potential to bring a massive change in the world. It is promoting cryptocurrency to create an ethical and transparent world.

“I had a very interesting business in mind that I was considering in India, but later said no to it. It was a Fintech startup and the Fintech laws in India make it hard to compete in some areas with the biggest Indian apps. It really depends on the product though, I’ve seen many great Fintech apps coming out from India to the world as well. But I always look forward to investing in markets like India, there’s so much potential and great talent”, he added.

Brian has been an inspiring force for millions with his work. In 2018, Brian delivered a TEDx speech in Switzerland about blockchain technology, it’s future, virtues of transparency and how blockchain will create an ethical world.