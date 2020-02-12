Boeing on Tuesday posted a slow start to year 2020, recording no new plane orders in January.

The company had booked 45 jets in January 2019, but none during that period this year, according to its website, the latest bit of negative news since the MAX was grounded in March 2019 following two deadly crashes.

On the other hand, its competitor Airbus continues to flourish as it logged orders for 274 commercial planes in January 2020.

Boeing recorded negative order rate last year. It is the first time in more than two decades, the aerospace giant has been forced to put billions of dollars in settlements to carriers and added billions more in added production costs.

Meanwhile, Boeing has halted deliveries of 13 jets in January and temporarily ceased production of the planes.

These 13 airplanes include six 787 Dreamliners, a pair of 777s, two 767s and three 737NGs.

The company is targeting mid-2020 to win regulatory approval to resume flights on the MAX. On Tuesday, Federal Aviation Administration chief Steve Dickson said in Singapore that a MAX certification flight had still not been scheduled, a key step in the process.

“We are approaching a milestone, the certification flight is the next major milestone,” Dickson said.

But he added the flight was not scheduled yet “because we still have a few issues to resolve… We are waiting for proposals from Boeing on a few items.”

