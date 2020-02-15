Boeing Co. on Friday reportedly told the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that it does not believe to undertake changes on the potentially costly wiring bundles on its grounded 737 MAX that regulators believe it could lead to a short circuit with catastrophic consequences.

As per the reports the company, in an audit, last year had found that wires in 737 MAX were bundled improperly and could trigger a failure similar to what happened in the two airplane jet crashes that killed 346 people.

“We will rigorously evaluate Boeing’s proposal to address a recently discovered wiring issue with the 737 MAX. The manufacturer must demonstrate compliance with all certification standards,” said the FAA in a statement adding, “the manufacturer must demonstrate compliance with all certification standards.”

In January, the planemaker had informed FAA that it was reviewing the wiring issue that under any circumstances lead to the deadly crashes.

737Max will not get approval for passenger service until the agency is ‘satisfied that all safety-related issues are addressed,” the statement added.

Other regulators including the European Aviation Safety Agency have also joined the FAA in the issue and have asked the company to fix it.

Meanwhile, Boeing has not made any comments.

In March last year, authorities worldwide grounded the 737 MAX after its second crash in Ethiopia.

For months Boeing has been working to update the airplane but the latest issues have made it difficult for the regulators’ efforts to re-approve the plane.

But Boeing has argued that the wiring is similar to previous 737 models and there were no issues reported. However, the Maneuvering Augmentation Characteristics System was not on the previous models.

Similar wiring issues have been found on multiple locations on the aircraft.

