The board of directors of drug firm Divi’s Laboratories has sought its shareholders’ approval for the re-appointment of Kiran S Divi as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, a BSE filing said on Monday.

“The board of directors, at its meeting held on January 4, 2020, has decided to seek approval of shareholders by postal ballot for…re-appointment of Kiran S Divi as whole-time director and chief executive officer of the company,” the drug firm said in a filing.

The filing further added that the company’s board has also sought shareholders’ nod for the appointment of K V Chowdary as an independent director of the company and re-appointment of Madhusudana Rao Divi as whole-time Director (Projects).

“The voting through postal ballot and through e-voting will commence from January 28, 2020 and shall end on February 26, 2020. The results of the postal ballot will be declared on or before February 28, 2020,” the filing said.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 1,927 piece on BSE, up 0.78 per cent from the previous close.

(With input from agencies)