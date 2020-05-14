German luxury carmaker BMW on Thursday rolled out a new service campaign called Extended Care+ available across its entire dealer network in the country.

Under the initiative, BMW customers can avail aftersales services, pre-monsoon and electrical function checkups. BMW says the Extended Care+ is a 33-point check service designed to keep BMW vehicles in top condition. Extended Care+ includes priority services for the waterlogged/flood-affected areas.

“BMW Extended Care+ service is designed to ensure all-round vehicle safety and total readiness of customer’s cars at all times,” BMW Group India acting President Arlindo Teixeira said in a statement.

BMW extended care and service is a 33-point check service and customers can complete the entire booking process online, the automaker said.

The company dealerships will deliver serviced vehicles at customer doorstep after adhering to proper sanitisation process, it added.