Billionaire Elon Musk had an affair with Google co-founder’s wife

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has yet again found himself in a new controversy.

Elon Musk has been allegedly having an affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin’s wife that eventually led to their divorce earlier this year, according to the media.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”.

“Musk engaged in a brief affair last fall with the wife of Sergey Brin, prompting the Google co-founder to file for divorce earlier this year and ending the tech billionaires’ long friendship,” the report said late on Sunday, citing sources.

Elon Musk and Shanahan affair purportedly happened at the ‘Art Basel’ occasion in Miami following the Tesla CEO’s parted with then-girlfriend Claire Boucher, broadly known as Grimes.

Brin and Shanahan were separated yet living respectively at that point.

The couple’s relationship was stressed because of issues connected with the Covid lockdowns and their three-year-old girl.

Brin and Musk had been dear companions. However, after the affair, their relationship soured. Brin has advised guides to sell his interests in Musk’s organizations.

Brin himself was once called “the Google playboy”, with HR chief Heather Cairns referring to his way of behaving as “a sexual harassment claim waiting to happen”.

Shanahan is looking for more than $1 billion from Brin’s $100 billion fortune as a component of the separation procedures.

Recently, reports surfaced that Musk furtively had twins with Shivon Zilis, a top chief at his brain-chip startup Neuralink, in November 2021, only weeks before he invited a second child with Grimes through surrogacy in December.

In May, a previous SpaceX airline steward blamed the organization for paying her $250,000 to stay silent about an episode including Musk.

(Inputs from IANS)