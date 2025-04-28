Bhutan thanks CBIC for support in easing export processes

Bhutan extended their sincere thanks to the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) for their continued support that played a vital role in easing export processes and addressing trade-related concerns.

India and Bhutan held the 6th Joint Group of Customs (JGC) Meeting held on 24th-25th April 2025 in Thimphu, Bhutan discussing a host of bilateral issues for enhancing trade and transit between the two countries.

The automation and digitisation of transit processes, Coordinated Border Management (CBM), pre-arrival exchange of Customs data, Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement (CMAA) and movement of transit cargo under Electronic Cargo Tracking System (ECTS) were discussed, among others, Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Further at the meeting, India proposed extending capacity building programmes in the areas of Risk Management System (RMS), Authorised Economic Operator (AEO), Food Safety Standards besides need-based capacity building for importers and exporters from the Bhutanese side.

Both sides also reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening Customs cooperation, enhancing trade facilitation, and ensuring secure and efficient border management.

It is to be noted that India is Bhutan’s top trade partner both as an import source and as an export destination accounting for about 80% of Bhutan’s overall trade.

Trade with Bhutan through the land Customs Stations is significant as Bhutan is a land-locked country.

The India-Bhutan Joint Group of Customs meetings are held annually to discuss issues relating to re-defining and re-engineering of Customs procedures, promote Customs cooperation and Cross-border trade facilitation with alignment to global best practices.

It is worth highlighting that there are 10 Land Customs Stations along the India-Bhutan Border in the States of West Bengal (6) and Assam (4).

The meeting was co-chaired by Surjit Bhujabal, Special Secretary and Member (Customs), CBIC, and Sonam Jamtsho, Director General, Department of Revenue and Customs, Ministry of Finance, Royal Government of Bhutan.​