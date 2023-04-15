BHEL-led consortium gets order for 80 new Vande Bharat trains

BHEL-TWL (BHEL-Titagarh Wagons Ltd) consortium has been awarded an order for 80 Vande Bharat trains in one of the biggest railway tenders for manufacturing-cum-maintenance of semi high-speed trains.

In the tender for 200 trains, the BHEL-led consortium emerged as the L2 bidder, and swapped a contract for 80 Vande Bharat trains, valued at more than Rs 23,000 crore excluding taxes and duties.

The order value comprises supply of train sets for Rs 9,600 crore and the rest for maintenance of the same for a period of 35 years.

The consortium includes manufacture, test, commission and supply 80 energy efficient Vande Bharat trains at their manufacturing facilities and at Indian Railways’ ICF-Chennai facility. The trains will have a design and operating speed of 176/160kmph (semi-high speed).

BHEL will cover supply of propulsion systems, i.e., IGBT-based traction converter-inverter, auxiliary converter, train control management system, motors, transformers, and mechanical bogies.

The products will be manufactured at BHEL’s manufacturing facilities at Bengaluru, Bhopal and Jhansi. The final integration, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the trains will be done jointly by BHEL and TWL.