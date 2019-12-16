India’s first bond exchange-traded fund (ETF), Bharat Bond ETFs, are here and it offers a unique blend of relative return certainty, beneficial tax treatment and liquidity.

Managed by the Edelweiss Asset Management Company, Bharat Bond ETF are expected to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore for the government. It will invest only in the AAA-rated bonds of public sector companies and will have target maturity structures.

The exchange-traded fund is safer because it is like mutual funds, but there is no one picking the shares. These types of funds are considered to be safe because of the investor’s losses less money for their tax benefit.

These bonds can be traded in stock exchange but experts suggest that if the investor invest and hold the money till it is matured, they will yield as they had initially planned at the time of investing.

These bonds will help investors in saving huge sum in taxes, especially for those who are in the 30 per cent bracket.

Indexation: It is used to adjust purchase price of a fund to reflect the effect of inflation on it. Higher purchase price results in less profit, which also means lower tax.

(With input from agencies)