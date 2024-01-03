Bengaluru tops in online orders; burgers, earphones most sold in 2023

In 2023, Bengaluru secured the title of city with maximum orders across categories in an online mode.

According to Paytm se ONDC Network 2023 Recap trends report, under the electronics category, earphones are the most sold item on the platform along with refurbished iPhones, showcasing significant popularity and the trust users place in pre-owned yet high-quality devices.

In the food category, Burgers claimed the title of the most sold item of the year, the report said.

It further highlighted that during the fervor of the World Cup, consumer choices were notable with burger and pizza orders soaring.

Interestingly, the World Cup season saw a surge in burger sales, particularly in cities like Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore.

Highlighting the culinary preferences across different regions of India, the report highlighted that Delhi has emerged as a gastronomic hub, securing the title of the city with most food orders in North India.

The evenings in the northern part of the country witness a surge in orders for traditional snacks like samosa and chhole bhature. However, the crown jewel of Delhi’s culinary landscape remains pizza, reigning as the most ordered item.

South showcased a distinct fondness for biryani, surpassing its northern counterpart in the frequency of biryani orders.

Bangalore, known for its vibrant food culture, claims the throne as the most ordering city in the south. It witnessed a blend of traditional and contemporary tastes, with biryani and pizza emerging as the most ordered food item.

Interestingly, South India ordered breakfast the most whereas Mumbai loved ordering desserts. Majority of the food orders were placed between 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm, the report said.

Majority of the grocery orders occurred around 7 pm to 9 pm, indicating peak hours for convenient and efficient shopping. Bangalore emerged as the city with the highest number in the Grocery Category.

The ONDC Grocery section has become a diverse marketplace, hosting over 100 Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands. This curated selection ensures users have access to a wide array of quality products, enhancing their overall shopping experience.

In the category of Whirlpool products, Lucknow emerged as the top-selling city on the Paytm ONDC platform, showcasing regional variations in consumer preferences.