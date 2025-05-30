Bata India’s Q4 net profit falls 28 pc amid weak demand, lower sales

Bata India on Wednesday announced that the company’s consolidated net profit fell 27.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 45.92 crore in the fourth quarter (Q4 FY25), down from Rs 63.65 crore reported during the same period of the previous fiscal (Q4 FY24).

The company also saw a 21.8 per cent decline in profit on a sequential basis, compared to Rs 58.70 crore posted in the third quarter (Q3 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations in Q4 stood at Rs 788.21 crore, slightly lower than the Rs 797.87 crore recorded in Q4 FY24 — a 1.2 per cent dip year-on-year (YoY).

Compared to the previous quarter, revenue dropped more sharply by 14.2 per cent, falling from Rs 918.79 crore, the company said in its regulatory filing.

At the operating level, EBITDA for Q4 declined by 26.4 per cent YoY to Rs 53.8 crore, down from Rs 73.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal.

The EBITDA margin also shrank by over 200 basis points, falling to 6.83 per cent from 9.16 per cent in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

The company posted an operating profit of Rs 37.41 crore in Q4 FY25, a decline from Rs 58.26 crore in the same quarter previous financial year.

Despite facing market headwinds, it delivered volume-led growth for the second straight quarter, supported by strong performance in its franchise and e-commerce channels.

The board of Bata India has recommended a final dividend of Rs 9 per share for the financial year, subject to shareholder approval.

Bata India’s stock closed at Rs 1,275.60 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Wednesday.

Bata India is a leading player in the country’s footwear industry and is part of the global Bata Shoe Organisation, which has roots in Czechoslovakia and dates back to 1894.

The Indian arm began operations in 1932 in Konnagar near Kolkata and has since grown into the country’s largest footwear retailer and manufacturer.

The company operates India’s largest footwear factory in Batanagar, Kolkata. Bata serves both retail and institutional customers, offering a wide range of footwear and accessories across the country.