Bank of Baroda reduces home loan rates

Bank of Baroda has announced a further reduction in its home loan interest rates, lowering it to 7.45 per cent p.a., with immediate effect and also offering nil processing fee. This step is in line with the bank’s commitment to making home loans more affordable for its home loan borrowers and driving credit growth.

This latest rate cut follows an earlier reduction by the Bank in its home loan interest rates from 8 per cent p.a. to 7.50 per cent p.a. in June, in response to the policy rate easing by the Reserve Bank of India.

Commenting on the same, Sanjay Mudaliar, executive director, Bank of Baroda said: “We continue to work towards our commitment of making home ownership more accessible. This latest reduction in our home loan interest rates is aimed at supporting the aspirations of citizens and stimulating credit growth.

