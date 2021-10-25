Bank of Baroda organises credit outreach program in Delhi

As per the initiative of the Government of India, DFS, Lead District Shahdara – East Delhi Region, Bank of Baroda organized a credit outreach program at Karkardooma Delhi on 22.10.21.

All the banks of the Shahdara district participated in this outreach programme. Under the leadership of Sammita Sachdev, General Manager and Zonal Head, New Delhi Zone, Ajay Khosla, Chief General Manager, Bank of Baroda, Corporate Office and Anil Bansal, General Manager, SLBC Convenor inaugurated the program and distributed the sanction letters to the beneficiaries.

In this program, Hon’ble District Magistrate Pranjal Patil Lahan Singh, IAS, attended the program and also distributed loan sanction letters to the beneficiaries. She gathered the details of the program and discussed also them with the beneficiary.

Ashwini Kumar, General Manager, Government Business, Subodh Jain, Deputy Zonal Head, BS Gupta, Deputy General Manager, Ghanshyam Singh, Deputy General Manager also handed over the sanction letters to various beneficiaries.

Atul Kumar Karn, Regional Head, East Delhi, Kamal Kudia Dy Regional Head and Pankaj Aggarwal Dy Regional Head welcomed all the bank employees of different Banks and customers who were invited to the program.

A total of 337 beneficiaries amounting to Rs 39.27 crore have been provided loans under small, medium and micro sector (MSME), Stand Up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, PMEGP, PM Svanidhi, gold loan under agriculture, housing loan, auto loan and personal loan in the retail sector.

Out of this, the Bank of Baroda has sanctioned loans amounting to Rs 22 crore to 242 beneficiaries.