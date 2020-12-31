To facilitate your bank related activities, we share with you the dates when the banks would be closed during the month of January so that you can carry out your undertakings by planning well in advance.

We have included bank holidays from different States and Union Territories of India.

In view of the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many banks have reduced the working hours of the employees to promote social distancing.

Here is the entire list of holidays for January 2021 as per RBI:

1 January 2021- New Year’s Day

2 January 2021 -New Year’s Celebration

3 January 2021- Sunday

9 January 2021- Second Saturday

10 January 2021- Weekly off (Sunday)

12 January 2021 – Birthday of Swami Vivekananda

14 January 2021 – Makar Sankranti/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti

15 January 2021 – Thiruvalluvar Day/Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja

16 January 2021 – Uzhavar Thirunal

17 January 2021- Sunday

20 January 2021 – Guru Govind Singh Ji Birthday

23 January 2021- Fourth Saturday, Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

24 January 2021- Sunday

25 January 2021- Imoinu Iratpa

26 January 2021- Republic Day

31 January 2021- Sunday

Apart from the aforementioned dates, banks will remain closed in selective states on the following dates:

15 January in Hyderabad due to Thiruvalluvar Day, Magh Bihu and Tusu Puja.

20 January in Chandigarh on account of Guru Govind Singh Ji’s birthday.

23 January in Agartala on account of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary.

25 January in Imphal due to Imoinu Iratpa.Besides, several banks might remain shut state-wise as per their local-festivals holidays.

Customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches to know about the working days of the banks in their regions.

PS: In the case of a month with five Saturdays, the fifth Saturday will be a working day.

Disclaimer: All precautions have been taken to gather the most accurate information about the Bank Holiday dates for the month of December 2020. However, readers are advised to verify with their local branches to corroborate the same.