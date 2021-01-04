State-run Bank of Baroda on Monday announced the launch of banking services on WhatsApp.

The services offered by the bank via WhatsApp will be balance inquiry, mini statement, cheque status enquiry, cheque book request, blocking of debit card, information on Bank’s product and services, register/apply for digital products etc, a release said.

This initiative strengthens the Bank’s digital presence by providing ease to its customers from the comfort of their homes.

“With the growing prominence of social media, we believe that WhatsApp banking will offer immense convenience to our customers to meet their banking requirements,” the bank’s executive director AK Khurana said in the release.

The banking services via the messaging platform is available 24×7, with no additional requirement of application download and its available on both Android and iPhone at no additional service charge.

Even non-customers can also use this platform for queries related to the bank’s products, services, offers, ATM and branch location, the release added.

How to activate Bank of Baroda banking services on WhatsApp

1) Register: Save Bank’s WhatsApp Business Account Number 8433 888 777 in your Mobile Contact list

2) Send message: Send “HI” on this number using WhatsApp platform and initiate the conversation

Bank of Baroda is India’s leading public sector bank with a strong domestic presence. The Bank’s distribution network includes 8,200+ branches, 10,000+ ATMs, 1,200+ self-service e-lobbies.