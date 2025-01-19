Assocham pitches for removal of coal cess in Union Budget 2025

Logo

The Assocham has pitched for the removal of coal cess in the Union Budget 2025 stating that the move will support power-intensive industries like aluminium and maintain competitiveness of the domestic industry.

SNS | New Delhi | January 19, 2025 12:18 pm

The Assocham has pitched for the removal of coal cess in the Union Budget 2025 stating that the move will support power-intensive industries like aluminium and maintain competitiveness of the domestic industry.

The industry body has released its pre-budget memorandum 2025-26, saying “high cess on coal (Rs 400 per MT)…be eliminated to support power-intensive industries.”

“It has been increased over the years from Rs 50 per metric tonne to Rs 100 per metric tonne in 2014-15, Rs 200 per metric tonne in 2015-16, and Rs 400 per metric tonne in the Union Budget 2016-17,” it said.

Notably, the cess was introduced as Clean Energy Cess in 2010 with a levy of Rs 50 per metric tonne on coal.

Assocham said the hike in coal cess has increased the production cost of aluminium many times.

In its pre-budget memorandum, Assocham said the steep hike in coal cess has adversely impacted the sustainability of the aluminium industry being a highly power-intensive industry, where coal contributes to 32% of the production cost of the silvery-white metal.

Recently, a NITI Aayog report on ‘Need for Aluminium Policy in India’ highlighted the challenges of high power costs for the domestic aluminium producers resulting in competitive disadvantage viz-a-viz global players.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to present the Union Budget 2025 on February 1, 2025.

