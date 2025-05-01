Arvind Shrivastava takes charge as Revenue Secretary

Arvind Shrivastava takes charge as the Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, on Thursday. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet had appointed Shrivastava as the Secretary, D/o Revenue on April 18.

A 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Karnataka cadre, Arvind Shrivastava has served as Joint Secretary and then Additional Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Prior to that, he has also served as Joint Secretary, in the Budget Division of the Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance; Development Officer in the Asian Development Bank; Secretary, Finance Dept., Bengaluru; Secretary, Urban Development Department, Bengaluru; Managing Director in the Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation, Karnataka.

Notably, on March 1, Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth was given the additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Revenue.

The vacancy was necessitated following the appointment of Revenue Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey as the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 27.