Arun Goel inaugurates exhibition on ‘Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle from MP’ virtually

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited, Bhopal, a CPSE under the aegis of Ministry of Heavy Industries is celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” from 10 to 16 January.

As a part of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebrations, inauguration of exhibition on ”Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle” at BHEL Bhopal & presentation on “Idea Generation Challenge” on Sanrachna Portal was organised through online mode. Arun Goel, Secretary, MHI joined the programme virtually from New Delhi as Chief Guest. Nalin Singhal, Chairman & Managing Director; Functional Director; Executive Directors, General Managers and other senior officials of units of BHEL participated in the program virtually from different locations of the country.

Arun Goel inaugurated the Exhibition on “Unsung Heroes of Freedom Struggle” from Madhya Pradesh virtually. India is celebrating 75th year of Independence.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.

This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India this far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.