Apple starts its iPhone 16 series sale in India, long queues seen outside stores

Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 series on September 9. Now, the tech giant has started selling the new-generation iPhones in India, and people are enthusiastic about purchasing them. Different outlets in the country are witnessing long queues.

A visual from the company’s store in Mumbai’s BKC shows a large number of people gathered to buy the iPhone 16.

A huge crowd gathered outside the Apple store at Mumbai’s BKC. They looked excited to buy the new iPhone 16, which has some advanced features that make it user-friendly. iPhone 16 Pro and its larger counterpart, the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Both models boast Apple’s largest-ever displays, with sizes extending to 6.3 inches for the Pro and an impressive 6.9 inches for the Pro Max. These devices also feature the thinnest borders ever seen on an Apple product and the advanced Always-On 120Hz ProMotion display technology.

A customer, Ujjwal Shah, who came to purchase the newly launched iPhone 16 said, “I have been standing in the queue for the last 21 hours. I have been here since 11 am yesterday and I will be the first one to enter the store today at 8 am. I am very excited today…The atmosphere in Mumbai for this phone is absolutely new…Last year, I stood in the queue for 17 hours.”

Another buyer Akshay shared, “I came at 6 am. I purchased the iPhone 16 Pro Max. I liked iOS 18 and the zoom camera quality has become better now, I came from Surat.”

Long queues was also seen outside the Apple store in Delhi’s Saket.

The iPhone 16 series comprise the iPhone 16 (base model), iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro comes in an array of striking colours, including Dark Black Titanium, Bright White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and the new Desert Titanium. Notably, it promises the best battery life ever seen in an iPhone, thanks to optimized power management and larger batteries.

The camera system is equally impressive, with a 48MP fusion camera featuring a 2nd-generation quad-pixel sensor and zero shutter lag. The new 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length enhance the photographic capabilities, while Camera Control offers versatile options for capturing the perfect shot. New photographic styles allow real-time adjustments to colours and shadows, making each photo unique.

On the video front, the iPhone 16 Pro supports 4K120 capture, enabling cinematic-quality recording with frame-by-frame colour grading in Dolby Vision. The device also features enhanced spatial audio capture, offering an immersive experience when viewed with AirPods or Apple Vision Pro.