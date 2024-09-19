Apple Intelligence arriving in more languages next year, including in India

Tech giant Apple on Wednesday announced that its generative AI offering called ‘Apple Intelligence’ will be available in more languages next year, including English (India).

Geared up to make its iPhone 16 lineup available to customers on September 20, the company said new additions to Apple Intelligence include English (India), English (Singapore), German, Italian, Korean, Portuguese, Vietnamese, while “others” yet to be announced.

The feature will launch in American English, when it arrives as part of the iOS 18.1 software update.

Apple had announced that localised English support for Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, and the UK will arrive later in 2024. Apple Intelligence is currently available in the EU via the macOS Sequoia 15.1 developer beta.

Apple Intelligence, the personal intelligence system, will start rolling out next month with iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1, with more features launching in the coming months.

With systemwide Writing Tools powered by Apple Intelligence, users can rewrite, proofread, and summarise text nearly everywhere they write. In Photos, the Memories feature now enables users to create the movies they want to see by simply typing a description.

Also, natural language can be used to search for specific photos, and search in videos gets more powerful with the ability to find specific moments in clips. The new Clean Up tool can identify and remove distracting objects in the background of a photo — without accidentally altering the subject.

In the Notes and Phone apps, users can record, transcribe, and summarize audio. Siri becomes more natural, flexible, and deeply integrated into the system experience, according to the company.

Meanwhile, Apple has released the next version of its operating system, iOS 18, which is a free download and offers iPhone users around the world new ways to personalise their devices.