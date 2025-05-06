ANRF selects 7 e-nodes under MAHA-EV mission

Another nudge to India’s ambition for academia and industrial partnerships comes from a recent announcement made by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF).

To address the critical challenges and drive innovation in India’s electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem, ANRF on Monday announced seven electric mobility nodes (e-nodes) across the country.

Under the “Mission for Advancement of High-impact Areas on Electric Vehicles” (MAHA-EV) supported by ANRF, the government research institutes that were selected as the lead organization of these e-nodes are: Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials Hyderabad, National Institute of Technology Surathkal, Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, Indian Institute of Technology-BHU, CSIR- Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani and Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur.

The mission mandates the participation of academic institutions/R&D laboratories alongside an industry partner for advancing research and development efforts of the country in the EV sector — a thrust area for green energy transition.

To drive the growth and adoption of electric vehicles, the foundation called for collaborative projects in three key areas: namely batteries, electric machines, and charging infrastructure.

The national MAHA-EV mission categorized each of these sectors into three Technological Verticals (TV) – TV I, TV II, and TV III.

The task of boosting the Tropical EV batteries and Cell technologies (TV-I) will be carried out at two of these seven nodes.

Three e-nodes will be executing the job of advancing research and development of the second vertical, i.e. Power electronics machines and drives (PEMD). Meanwhile, the expansion of charging infrastructure will be executed by two of the selected nodes.

A total of 227 proposals were received in consortia mode from academic institutions, R&D laboratories, and the industrial section. With nearly 90 stakeholders participating, the overwhelming response highlights India’s growing momentum toward sustainable, innovative, and self-reliant electric mobility solutions.

Several technology and automobile giants figured in the list of industry partners including big names like TATA Motors, Mitsubishi Electric India Private Limited, TVS Motors, and many more.