HDFC appointed Anjani Rathor as its Chief Digital Officer (CDO), largest private sector lender announced on Sunday.

Rathor, who joins from telco Bharti Airtel, will be filling the role that has been vacant since incumbent Nitin Chugh left the job.

Prior to this, Rathor used to serve as the chief information officer of the consumer sector at Bharti Airtel.

Rathor’s appointment comes after the bank faced challenges on its online banking platform.

Rathor studied aerospace engineering at IIT-Kharagpur and holds a post-graduate diploma in management from IIM-Calcutta, a bank statement said.

HDFC Bank managing director Aditya Puri said Rathor’s credentials and leadership abilities make it a good addition to its team.

(With input from agencies)