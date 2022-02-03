Angel One simplifies the budget for GenZ and Millennials with its #BudgetKaMatlab campaign

To simplify the technicalities involved with the Union Budget, Fintech company Angel One, stockbroking house has launched the #BudgetKaMatlab campaign for investors, who are mostly GenZ and Millennials.

The campaign largely focuses on identifying new opportunities for investors by decoding the key aspects of the Budget.

Divided into three phases – Pre Budget, Budget, and Post Budget – #BudgetKaMatlab campaign has easy-to-consume content including budget picks, sector analysis, social media updates, YT videos, and more.

The pre-budget campaign includes activities such as #Askmeanything post on Instagram, polls, collaborative videos with influencers on pre-budget analysis (technical + fundamental analysis).

While the main budget campaign includes live updates, static and carousel posts on social media platforms and live streaming of the Union Budget 2022. Besides, there will also be a post-Budget video by financial influencers, who will decode the budget. “Another video will be released under the ‘investing ideas series’, indicating which stocks to invest in post-Budget 2022,” stated the press statement issued.

Prabhakar Tiwari, Chief Growth Officer, Angel One said, “The day of the announcement of the Union Budget is an important one from the view of economic growth. It lays out the roadmap for the next fiscal. While the media remains abuzz with the Finance Minister’s speech, it is hard for common people to understand what the things mentioned in the budget mean for them. Our #BudgetKaMatlab campaign is targeted to make it simple for investors to understand how the budget impacts them and identify the opportunities for them in it.”

Narayan Gangadhar, CEO, Angel One, said, “We believe in educating retail investors on every aspect of wealth creation through its different platforms like Smart Money. Understanding that it’s hard for people to decode the Union Budget, we have come up with the #BudgetKaMatlab campaign. The variety of content being released on social media platforms including videos will make it easier for users to understand the budget. We are empowering retail investors with the knowledge that will help them make informed decisions in the stock market.”

The users can visit https://www.angelone.in/union-budget-2022 for more details.