Share price of Angel Broking gained 20 per cent in intra-day trading on Tuesday after the company reported its highest ever net profit of Rs 74.6 crore in the September quarter.

The retail booking house reported a 55 per cent quarter-on-quarter growth in its net profit compared to Rs 48.3 crore recorded in April-June.

At 2.30 pm, the shares were trading higher by 19.99 per cent or Rs 49.70 at Rs 298.35, on the BSE, from the previous close.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, Angel Broking said that its total income during the second quarter of the FY 2020-21 stood at Rs 317.9 crore, 29 per cent higher on a quarter on quarter basis.