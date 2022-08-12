Amit Burman steps down as chairman of Dabur India

FMCG firm Dabur India Limited on Friday said Amit Burman has stepped down as chairman of the company with effect from August 10, 2022.

Amit Burman, who took charge as the chairman of Dabur India Ltd in 2019, will continue to serve as the non-executive director of the company. Mohit Burman has been elevated to the position of non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors of Dabur India Limited with effect from August 11 for a period of 5 years. Before elevation to the new position, Mohit Burman was the non-executive vice chairman of the company.

The Board of Directors of Dabur India Limited at a meeting held on 11th August 2022 approved the changes in the company’s top positions.

“Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors has on 11th August 2022, approved the following changes in the position of Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Company,” Dabur India Limited said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The Board’s decisions include “acceptance of resignation of Amit Burman from the post of Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from the close of working hours of August 10, 2022. Amit Burman shall continue to be the Non-Executive Director of the Company.”

“Appointment of Mohit Burman (who is currently the Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Company) as the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. August 11, 2022,” Dabur India Limited said.

Dabur India Limited Board has also approved the appointment of Saket Burman as the Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company for a period of 5 years w.e.f. August 11, 2022.

Amit Burman took over as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Dabur Foods in 1999 when the company forayed into the processed food business. After the merger of Dabur Foods and Dabur India in 2007, Burman became the vice chairman of Dabur India. In 2019, he took charge as the chairman of Dabur India Limited.